Bristol Pirates Announce 2019 Opening Day Roster

June 17, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol Pirates News Release





The Bristol Pirates have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2019 season.

Outfielder Brendt Citta and pitcher Oliver Garcia are the two active players returning to Bristol from the 2018 squad. Citta appeared in 44 games last season, hitting .250 with 12 doubles, two home runs and 22 RBI. Garcia made 10 starts for Bristol in 2018, as he posted a 2-4 record with a 7.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings. Pitchers Roger Santana and Lizardy Dicent will also return to Bristol, as they start the year on the disabled list.

The Pirates will start the year with eight members of Pittsburgh's 2019 draft class. Outfielder Chase Murray is the highest draft pick to start in Bristol this year after being selected out of Georgia Tech in the 13th round. Murray was named to the All-ACC second team in 2018 as a sophomore, and this year as a junior he hit .235 with two home runs, seven RBI and 15 runs scored. Catcher Ethan Goforth will join the Pirates after being drafted in the 25th round out of Carson-Newman College. The Blacksburg, VA native hit .376 with the Eagles this year while leading the team with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases. Other 2019 draft picks starting in Bristol include shortstop Aaron Shackelford (14th round), catcher Eli Wilson (16th round) and pitchers Trey McGough (24th round), Ryan Troutman (26th round), Samson Abernathy (27th round), Bear Bellomy (28th round), and second baseman Joshua Bissonette (31st round).

Nine players from the 2018 GCL Pirates will join Bristol this season. Samuel Inoa finished second on the Pirates with five triples and three home runs while hitting .289 over 28 games. 2018 UDFAs Matt Morrow and Mason Fishback will also be joining the Pirates after spending last year in the Gulf Coast League. Rounding out Bristol's roster are 12 players from Pittsburgh's 2018 Dominican Summer League affiliates, led by pitcher Yoelvis Reyes who went 5-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings.

The Pirates will open the 2019 season on Tuesday, June 18 at Boyce Cox Field when they host the Burlington Royals at 6:30 p.m. This game will also be Pirate Pride Night at the ballpark, as fans are encouraged to come to the game dressed in their best pirate costumes.

