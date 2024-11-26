Dynamo & Dash Charities Partner with Chevron, Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones to Open New Mini-Pitch on December 3 at Freed Park

HOUSTON - Dynamo and Dash Charities, the charitable foundation of Houston Dynamo Football Club, will join representatives from Chevron and Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones at 4:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for the grand opening of a mini-pitch at Freed Park. Additional guests include Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Paige Nielsen and forward Michelle Alozie.

WHAT: Grand opening of new mini-pitch at Freed Park

WHO: Representatives from Dynamo and Dash Charities, Chevron and Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones plus Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Paige Nielsen and forward Michelle Alozie

WHEN: Tuesday, December 3

4:30-6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Freed Park

6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055

This is the eighth Dash-specific mini-pitch to open in the city and the 21st mini-pitch to open since 2016. In May 2023, Dynamo/Dash Charities partnered with Commissioner Briones to bring two mini pitches to Burnett Bayland Park in Gulfton, making this the third Dynamo/Dash mini pitch in Precinct 4 park.

This event is part of the Houston Soccer Initiative, which strives to give local children a safe space to enjoy the game of soccer in their neighborhoods. The project first launched in 2016 and is a collaboration between the Dynamo & Dash Charities and the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

In 2022, Chevron became the first ever exclusive partner and Community Champion of the Houston Dash. Both organizations are committed to pushing the sport of soccer forward for young girls through tailored programs in the community. The opening of the Freed Park mini-pitch is a continuation of the larger initiatives announced in August, including the creation of the Goals for Girls program, which includes free soccer clinics for girls ages 6-14 at four BakerRipley facilities across the Houston area. This mini-pitch will offer additional programing available throughout the year and more information about all youth program initiatives will be available on the Dynamo & Dash Charities website.

