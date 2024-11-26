Racing Louisville, GM Ryan Dell Part Ways

November 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC and general manager Ryan Dell have mutually parted ways following the 2024 season as Dell pursues another opportunity in the soccer industry.

Dell served two years as Racing Louisville's first general manager, hiring Bev Yanez as head coach and helping Lynn Family Stadium secure a U.S. Women's National Team game, the first visit from the national team in 20 years.

"We appreciate Ryan's effort and contributions over the past two seasons," said John Neace, the chairman of Soccer Holdings, the parent company of Racing Louisville. "While we fell just short of our goal of making the NWSL playoffs this year, Ryan departs having helped us establish a core group of players who will be competitive in 2025 and beyond. Along with the coaching staff, they promise to make next season an exciting one for us. We wish Ryan the very best in his next career move. He has a bright future."

Racing Louisville intends to move quickly in appointing its next general manager. With no collegiate draft going into the 2025 campaign, free agency becomes the focal point of the league offseason. Free agents may sign with new clubs starting Dec. 10.

