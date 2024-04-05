Dustin Lynch Concert Tickets on Sale Now

April 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and WGNA announced on Friday that tickets are on sale now to see country star Dustin Lynch perform at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Thursday, August 15th. This is the first major concert at "The Joe" since Billy Currington's Stay Up 'Til The Sun Tour in 2019. Country singer/songwriter Tucker Wetmore will serve as the special guest and opener for this event. Tickets are available at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium box office, online at tcvalleycats.com via this link, or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287). Ticket prices range from $100.00 for VIP, to $40.00 for the seating bowl.

Lynch has released six studio albums, including his most recent one titled "Killed the Cowboy". The Tennessee native also has one EP, and 17 singles - 10 of which are GOLD and Platinum certified. He has achieved eight #1s, four Top-5 albums, and has 5.4 Billion cumulative global streams. A member of Broken Bow Records, Lynch has produced memorable songs such as "Thinking 'Bout You (feat. McKenzie Porter)", which was the most played song in 2022 at Country radio, along with "Small Town Boy", "Stars Like Confetti", "Party Mode", "Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)", and his PLATINUM breakout "Cowboys and Angels".

Wetmore will stop at Joe Bruno as part of his Strangers Tour. The Washington native has utilized his baritone vocals to produce his debut single "Wine into Whiskey", which made its way to the Billboard Top 100 chart and Hot Country Songs chart. A member of Back Blocks Music, Wetmore has more than 600,000 online followers and has popular hits such as "Another Shot" and "She's Trouble".

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The home opener is on Friday, May 17th. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 5, 2024

Dustin Lynch Concert Tickets on Sale Now - Tri-City ValleyCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.