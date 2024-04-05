Former Twins Farmhand Malik Barrington Signs with Wild Things

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have added another pitcher to the spring roster for the upcoming 2024 season with the signing of former Minnesota Twins farmhand Malik Barrington. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's #1 roofing company.

Barrington comes to Washington after three seasons in the Twins' organization, where he reached as far as High-A Cedar Rapids, which is where his most-recent work was before his release during Spring Training. He also pitched in the Arizona Fall League in 2023. In 2023 with the Kernels, Barrington was 6-2 with a 4.29 ERA in 39 games from the bullpen. He posted two saves in 65 innings of work, allowed 44 hits and struck out 80.

He split time between Cedar Rapids and Single-A Fort Myers in 2022, totaling 33 games (three starts). He had five saves to go with four wins that season and amassed 57.1 innings of work. He struck out 73, walked 25 and allowed just 43 hits that season, working his way to a 3.61 ERA. After a stint with Birmingham-Bloomfield (USPBL) in 2021, Barrington signed with the Twins and appeared in five games for the FCL Twins (Rookie level) and struck out 22 to four walks over 13 innings.

The right hander spent three years at Albany State, where he was 12-8 with a 3.56 collegiate ERA in 27 games (23 starts). In 141.2 innings, Barrington fanned 168 batters and had a WHIP of 1.278, being used primarily as a starter, which is the intention in Washington. He also played at Tallahassee CC for two seasons in college after playing his high school ball at Sandalwood High School.

