Dunedin Wins a Rollercoaster Ride of a Ballgame in Daytona

June 30, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, FL. - The Blue Jays completed the three game sweep of the Daytona Tortugas by the final score of 11-9 in a four hour affair in Daytona Beach.

Daytona flipped the script and scored four runs off RHP Maximo Castillo in the bottom of the first. With two aboard, Hendrick Clementina continued his torrid pace against the Blue Jays in 2019 and cracked a three-run bomb to left. Drew Mount then walked, stole second and later scored on the RBI single from Yonathan Mendoza. Dunedin struck right back in the top of the second. Kacy Clemens and Christopher Bec drew back to back walks to put two aboard. Ryan Noda smacked a double to center to score Clemens. Three batters later, Cal Stevenson drove in a run with a single, followed by a Kevin Vicuna RBI single and a Cullen Large RBI double to give the Blue Jays the 5-4 lead.

Hendrick Clementina struck again with a two-run homerun to center to give the lead right back to the Tortugas in the bottom of the third. The two teams exchanged runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and on the strength of a four run sixth, the Blue Jays took the lead for good. Hot hitting Demi Orimoloye continued the best stretch of his season with a two run single. The next batter Kacy Clemens drilled a two-run homer the opposite way to left-center to cap off the four run inning.

The Blue Jays added an insurance run in the seventh to make it 11-7 and bullpen combination of RHPs Jackson Rees and Brad Wilson put a stop to a Daytona late rally despite giving up two late runs in the eighth. Although Maximo Castillo gave up seven earned runs in five innings, Maximo picked up his first win on the mound since May 28th. On the flip side, Cullen Large, Demi Orimoloye, and Kacy Clemens totaled a combined five runs batted in to lead the D-Jays offensive attack.

Dunedin returns home tomorrow for a quick three game series against the Florida Fire Frogs. The first pitch from Jack Russell Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 E.T. tomorrow evening in Clearwater, FL.

