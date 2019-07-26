Dunedin Matches up with the Hammerheads for Game Two of the Four Game Series

July 26, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





YESTERDAY'S NEWS: Dunedin fell to Palm Beach by the final of 4-2 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, FL. Things looked promising early as the Blue Jays scored two runs in the top of the first on Alejandro Kirk's two-run double. That would be all the offense could muster on the night as the pitching combination of righties Edgar Gonzalez and Ramon Santos, and LHP Patrick Dayton for Palm Beach held the D-Jays out of the runs column for the next eight frames. The Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the first then tied and took the lead with two in the third on Luken Baker's RBI single and Nick Dunn's sacrifice fly. Julio Rodriguez drove in an insurance run in the eighth with a double to left to bring the score to its' final. RHP Graham Spraker started for Dunedin and went five innings, giving up three earned runs on nine hits while striking out three and suffering the loss.

TONIGHT'S ACTION: The Blue Jays take on the Palm Beach for the second of four matchups this weekend at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, FL. Tonight's game marks the second game of a seven game, eight day road trip and the second in a string of 10 straight games against South Division opponents. Dunedin has gone 26-21 overall against Florida State League South Division opponents in 2019.

AGAINST PALM BEACH: The Blue Jays and the Palm Beach Cardinals for game two of a four game series and the sixth of eight matchups between the teams in 2019. Dunedin took three of four from the Cardinals at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium back in June (20th-23rd). The Blue Jays have won three of the last five season series and with a win tonight have a chance to win the season series tonight for the first time since 2017.

SUCCESS AT ROGER DEAN: Dunedin has gone 4-1 this season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium-the facility that houses both the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads. Additionally, Dating back to July 29th of last season, the Jays have won six of their last seven at the home of the Cardinals and Hammerheads. On April 28th of the 2019 campaign, the D-Jays completed a four game sweep of Jupiter in which they outscored their south division opponent 34-4-the widest margin of runs scored in a series by the Blue Jays this season. Futhermore, the Blue Jays scored and registered a single game league high 18 runs on 22 hits on April 25th in an 18-0 victory over Jupiter. Finally, the pitching staff has produced a 1.64 ERA (8 ER, 44 Inn) in five games at Roger Dean this season.

