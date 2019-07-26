Stone Crabs Game Notes - Fri, July 26 at Clearwater

July 26, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After a 5-3 loss Thursday, the Stone Crabs look to even the series with the Clearwater Threshers at 6:30 p.m. Friday. RHP Tobias Myers makes the start for Charlotte, against RHP Andrew Brown of the Threshers.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

THRESHERS COME BACK TO BEAT CRABS

The Stone Crabs got eight strikeouts over six quality innings from Joe Ryan Friday, but the Clearwater Threshers rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the series opener 5-4 at Spectrum Field. Zach Rutherford tied the game with his first homer of the year in the third, and Moises Gomez gave Charlotte the lead with a two-run shot in the fifth.

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs' .667 winning percentage in June matched the second best month in franchise history. After an 18-6 start to July, they are two wins away from the winningest month in franchise history:

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 27-9 to start the second half, by far the best start to a half in franchise history. Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the second best 2nd half record:

1. Bowie 26-8 (.765)

2. Charlotte 27-9 (.750)

3. Erie 26-9 (.743)

4. Kane County 22-10 (.688)

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 47 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 34-13 1.50 8.9 6.5 2.1

TOMMY T CONCOCTING Ks

After his shutout on Monday, Tommy Romero is now tied for the best ERA (1.77) amongst all full season pitchers in Minor League Baseball, equal with Zac Gallen of New Orleans. Since the All-Star Break, Romero is a perfect 6-0 with a 0.89 ERA. He's held opponents to a .170 average over that time, and now leads the Florida State League in opponents' batting average.

STREAK FOR THE AGES

After losing to the Tarpons 6-4 last Saturday, the Stone Crabs completed the longest winning streak in franchise history:

10 games - July 2-12, 2019

9 games - June 9-20, 2010

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs have held a massive advantage in the running game this season, stealing 20 more bases than every other team in the circuit. They've also shut down the opposition's running game:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 141 188 75.0%

Opponent 64 95 67.4%

WHO'S HOT?

Joe Ryan is tied for first amongst Minor League Baseball in strikeouts (142). He is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in his last five starts, striking out 38 batters in 28 innings (17 H, 5 BB).

Ronaldo Hernandez is hitting .415 with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI over his last 14 games (1.031 OPS), raising his average from .250 to .281

THE BEST OF THE BEST

On Thursday, Baseball America named the Tampa Bay Rays the No. 1 organization in baseball, passing the San Diego Padres.

