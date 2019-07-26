Bradenton Barbanegras Return for Back to School Night

BRADENTON, FL - In the third game of a four game series between the Bradenton Marauders and the St. Lucie Mets, Saturday's contest will feature the return of the Barbanegras in the third of four Copa de la Diversion Hispanic Heritage celebrations on Back to School Night presented by Bank of America at LECOM Park.

Saturday night's contest will feature numerous pre game activities including live performances from Grupo Mango and Crearte Latino, a local Latin Cultural Center and theater group. Aside from the many hispanic food options during Copa Night #3, the first 500 fans 12 and under will receive a free backpack. The sixth of seven post game fireworks celebrations is presented by Budweiser and promises to be one the biggest and best shows of the 2019 season.

The LECOM Park box office hours are Tuesday-Friday non-gamedays from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. On gamedays the box office will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until the end of the game and on Saturdays from 4:00 until the end of the game. The box office will open two hours prior to Sunday games and 10:30 a.m. games. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031 or visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.

