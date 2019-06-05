Dunedin Looks for Second Straight Win over Charlotte

June 5, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





GAME TWO WIN: Dunedin defeated the Charlotte Stone Crabs By the final of 1-0 on the strength of RHP Justin Dillon's seven inning, shutout performance. Though not factoring in the decision, Dillon was spectacular in seven innings and managed to register six strikeouts. In the bottom of the eighth, Dunedin cracked the scoreboard when Logan Warmoth smacked an RBI single. RHP Dany Jimenez pitched two scoreless out of the pen and notched the his fourth victory of the season.

TODAY'S GAME: Dunedin takes on the Charlotte Stone Crabs in game three of a four game series. It's the sixth of 13 matchups between the two clubs in 2019. . Back on 4/17, the Blue Jays took two of the three from Charlotte at Charlotte Sports park. The D-Jays pitching staff has held the Stone Crabs offense scoreless in 38 of the 45 innings in the season series.

PUSH FOR 2,500: The Dunedin organization is closing in on 2,500 wins in franchise history. Dating back to the inception of the Dunedin organization in 1978, the Blue Jays come into play tonight with a .522 winning percentage and are in need of 11 wins to reach the 2,500 mark combined between regular and post-season play. Additionally, Dunedin is just 25 regular season wins away from 2,500 regular season victories in franchise history.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won six of eight, 10 of 13, and 13 of their last 17 games dating back to May 19th. The D-Jays come into play this evening holding a four and a half game lead over second place Daytona in the FSL North Division Standings with nine games to play in the first half of the Florida State League. The current magic number for the D-Jays to clinch the division and a postseason spot sits at six with nine to play. When the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best winning perecentage in all of the FSL for the first time since May of 2016, the most wins in the league and the best overall winning percentage up and down the entire Toronto Organization.

