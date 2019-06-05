Florida Bats Finish on Fire in Fort Myers, 6-4

June 5, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





FORT MYERS, FL: The Florida Fire Frogs scored at least once in three consecutive late innings to pull ahead of the Fort Myers Miracle in a 6-4 victory at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

For the sixth straight matchup between these two clubs, it was the Miracle that got on the board first in the fifth with an RBI double from Trevor Larnach to make it 1-0.

The reigning FSL Hitter of the Week got on five times with two doubles, two RBIs, and a run.

The Fire Frogs responded swiftly with a three-spot in the sixth to go ahead 3-1. A leadoff triple from Riley Delgado and a walk to Jefrey Ramos set the stage for Greyson Jenista. He doubled to deep center off LHP Tyler Watson, plating both runners for the lead. Drew Lugbauer singled to score Jenista for a 3-1 Florida edge.

Lugbauer led the way with a 3-4 effort, slamming two doubles and driving in three runs. It was his third multi-hit game of the year and his fifth multi-RBI contest. Jenista also had multiple hits.

Watson didn't factor in the decision for the Miracle, giving up three runs and five hits over five-plus frames. RHP Hector Lujan (2-4) would take the loss, surrendering six hits and three runs.

The Fire Frogs got another tally in the seventh on an RBI knock by Delgado, scoring Jordan Rodgers to bump the advantage to 4-1.

Delgado continues to lead the FSL with 66 hits, going 2-5 with a triple, a single, an RBI, and a run.

RHP Ryan Shetter ran into trouble in the seventh. Larnach's second RBI double brought in Lewin Diaz. A two-run bomb off the bat of Jose Miranda, his second of the year, suddenly tied the game at 4 after seven.

Shetter yielded three runs and three hits in 1 and 2/3's stanzas in what was his first appearance since May 17. RHP Lukas Young made seven outs, scattering a hit and a run in his outing. These two followed RHP Matt Withrow, who allowed just a hit and three walks in 2 and 2/3's innings as part of his fifth start of 2019.

Trey Harris and Kevin Josephina climbed aboard with hits to begin the Florida rally in the eighth, forcing Lujan out of the game. RHP Alex Phillips entered and gave up what was the game-winning hit, a two-run double to center off the bat of Lugbauer, pushing the Fire Frogs into the lead, 6-4.

Josephina extended his on-base streak to 11 games with that knock. Harris has two hits in each of his first two Advanced-A games.

RHP Brandon White (3-2) didn't have his best stuff, but still kept the Miracle off the scoreboard over 2 and 1/3's innings. He walked four, struck out just one, and worked around a hit. He induced two double plays and struck out Alex Whitefield with the sacks full in the ninth to end the game.

NEXT UP: The reigning FSL Pitcher of the Week RHP Nolan Kingham (3-3, 4.56) got pushed back a day, but will make his first start of the week trying to earn a set victory for the Fire Frogs on Thursday evening. First pitch from Hammond Stadium will be fired off at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.