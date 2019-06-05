Threshers Bats Silenced in Shutout Loss to Jupiter in Wednesday Matinee

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A solo home run from Demetrius Sims was the only offense in the Jupiter Hammerheads' 1-0 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday afternoon at Spectrum Field. The loss pushed the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate to five games back of first place in the Florida State League North with eight games to play in the first half.

Right-hander Julian Garcia (4-4) worked around three combined baserunners through the first two innings to keep Jupiter (18-38) off the board. In the third, Garcia left a breaking ball up on the first pitch to Sims for a solo shot to left. Garcia gave up his seventh home run of the season.

Garcia's performance was strong despite the loss. He earned a quality start in six frames with just the one run allowed and six strikeouts. The Broomfield, Colo. native's ERA dropped to 3.17.

The Threshers (31-28) had a tough outing against Edward Cabrera (5-2), who turned in four no-hit innings in the duel with Garcia. With two outs in the fifth, Ben Aklinski broke up the no-hit bid with an infield single to third base.

The No. 8 prospect for the Miami Marlins exited after six frames of one-hit ball while striking out five and walking two. He lowered his season ERA to 2.27 in the win while throwing just 71 pitches.

Clearwater's pitching staff made sure the game was still in reach, as Zach Warren pitched two scoreless frames with three strikeouts after Garcia's exit in the sixth. Grant Dyer chipped in a scoreless frame to keep the game at 1-0.

The offense could not muster enough against the Jupiter's relief pitchers. Right-hander Chad Smith used seven pitches to finish a scoreless ninth and earn his second save. Josh Roeder pitch two shutout frames of his own with one hit and two punchouts.

The Threshers managed just two hits and four total baserunners against the Hammerheads' pitching staff. They were shutout for just the fourth time in 2019. Their streak of 33 straight games with an extra-base hit also came to an end in Wednesday's matinee.

Clearwater looks to take the four-game series with Jupiter in the finale on Thursday night at Spectrum Field. LHP Ethan Evanko (2-1 2.01) gets the start for the Threshers against Hammerhead LHP Will Stewart (1-5 6.15). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 on Threshers Live! The Pregame Show at threshersbaseball.com.

