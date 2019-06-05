Miracle Upended In Seesaw Affair

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Florida Fire Frogs won a back and forth affair over the Miracle, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Hammond Stadium.

After the Miracle took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a Trevor Larnach double, the Fire Frogs answered in the top of the sixth with a three-run frame. Greyson Jenista gave Florida their first lead of the contest with a two-run double before scoring on a Drew Lugbauer single.

Riley Delgado added to Florida's lead in the seventh with a bloop single to right.

In the bottom of the seventh, Royce Lewis opened the inning by reaching on an error. After Lewin Diaz grounded back to the mound, Larnach drove in his second run of the game with a double down the left-field line to cut the deficit to 4-2. Jose Miranda followed with a game-tying, two-run home run over the wall in left-center. The blast was Miranda's second of the season.

Florida retook the lead in the eighth on a Lugbauer two-run double. The Florida first baseman drove in three.

The Miracle loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Aaron Whitefield struck out to end the game.

Tyler Watson started for the Miracle and surrendered three runs in five plus innings of work. After working five shutout innings, Watson allowed the first three batters to reach base safely in the sixth before being lifted.

Hector Lujan (2-4) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits in two plus innings out of the bullpen.

The finale of the four-game series is set for Thursday night. Jordan Balazovic (3-0, 2.13) will start for the Miracle. In his last outing, the right-hander pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in Lakeland before leaving after a lengthy weather delay.

