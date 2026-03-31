2026 Dunedin Blue Jays Opening Day Roster Announced

Published on March 31, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays, Class-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their 2026 Opening Day roster, highlighted by three of the organization's top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline: INF JoJo Parker (No. 2), OF Blaine Bullard (No. 15), and LHP Brandon Barriera (No. 22).

Roster Highlights:

Parker, the Blue Jays' first-round selection (8th overall) in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Purvis High School (MS), is set to make his professional debut. Tabbed by MLB Pipeline as the top hitter in Toronto's farm system, he is ranked as the No. 45 prospect in MLB.

Bullard, selected in the 12th round (352nd overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Klein Cain High School (TX), signed for $1.7 million, the largest bonus ever awarded to a 12th-round pick.

Barriera, Toronto's first-round pick (23rd overall) in 2022 out of American Heritage High School (FL), looks to re-establish himself after injuries limited him to just 13 professional appearances (five non-rehab) and 27.1 innings entering the 2026 season. The left-hander has previously made seven appearances with Dunedin between 2023 and 2024.

RHP Troy Guthrie is expected to anchor the Dunedin rotation after helping guide the 2025 FCL Blue Jays to their first league championship. Guthrie posted a 2.28 ERA across 43.1 innings with 36 strikeouts during the regular season.

OF Enmanuel Bonilla will make his full-season debut after signing with Toronto for $4.1 million in January 2023, the largest international bonus dished out in franchise history.

How They Got Here

The Blue Jays Opening Day roster features 14 players acquired in the MLB Draft, eight signed as undrafted free agents, six players inked as international free agents, and two players signed as minor league free agents.

The roster also features 10 players selected in the 2025 MLB Draft and seven undrafted free agents signed following last year's draft.

A total of 12 players return after spending time in Dunedin last year, while 11 players were part of the FCL Blue Jays' 2025 championship roster.

2026 Opening Day Roster

Pitchers (16): Brandon Barriera, Trace Baker, Mason Davenport, Diego Dominguez, Jack Eshleman, Troy Guthrie, Brayden Heidel, Karson Ligon, Carson Myers, Noah Palmese, Dayne Pengelly, Nolan Perry, Lluveres Severino, Franly Urena, Dylan Watts, Reece Wissinger

Catchers (3): Will Cresswell, Charlie Saum, Jaxson West

Infielders (6): Raimundo De Los Santos, Aldo Gaxiola, JoJo Parker, Dariel Ramon, Eric Snow, Peyton Williams

Outfielders (5): Enmanuel Bonilla, Blaine Bullard, Yorman Licourt, Matt Scannell, Austin Smith

Dunedin opens the 2026 season with a three-game home series against Bradenton at TD Ballpark beginning Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. Opening Night will feature $5 tickets and a magnet schedule giveaway.







Florida State League Stories from March 31, 2026

2026 Dunedin Blue Jays Opening Day Roster Announced - Dunedin Blue Jays

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