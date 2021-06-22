Dunedin Blue Jays Naswell Paulino Named Southeast League Pitcher of the Week



(Dunedin Blue Jays) Dunedin Blue Jays pitcher Naswell Paulino(Dunedin Blue Jays)

DUNEDIN, FL - Minor League Baseball announced earlier this week the Player of the Week winners for the week of June 14- June 20. For the Low-A Southeast

League, the pitcher award went to Dunedin Blue Jays Naswell Paulino for his outing on June 19 against the Clearwater Threshers.

During his one outing in the week, Paulino went six innings with no runs allowed. He gave up two hits, struck out three, and earned his second consecutive victory. The opponent batting average for the week was .105 with a 0.67 WHIP both top of the league. Over the month of June, the Dominican Republic native has lowered his ERA from 6.06 to 3.47 in the past four starts. The lefty has not given up an earned run in his last 11.0 innings pitched.

Naswell Paulino became the second Dunedin Blue Jays player to win the award in the Low-A Southeast League after Addison Barger won in May, and he is the first Blue Jay to win pitcher of the week since Conor Fisk won the award in the 2017 season.

