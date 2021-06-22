Marauders Trounce Hammerheads, 15-2

June 22, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - All nine players Marauders reached base safely and six of the nine recorded hits in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Summer Camp Day at LECOM Park.

Sammy Siani led the way for the Marauders (28-15) with four RBI, and three hits, including a go-ahead, three-run homer. The win placed the Marauders a season-high 13 games over .500.

Bradenton hit a total of three home runs in the game, matching a season-high, while Marauders hitters drew 13 walks, one shy of matching the team's season-best. Five players collected multiple hits, and five recorded two or more RBI.

Eli Wilson started the scoring with a first-inning RBI-single off Jupiter (21-22) starter Eury Perez (1-2), who threw 37 pitches in a lengthy first inning. The Hammerheads took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on a Jase Bowen fielding error and an RBI-single by Angeudis Santos, but the Marauders rallied back in the bottom of the second. Two walks set the stage for Siani, who crushed an 0-1 pitch from Perez onto the boardwalk in right field for a three-run homer, giving Bradenton a 4-2 lead. Blake Sabol added a solo homer to left field later in the inning, and Perez was finished after two innings, allowing season-highs in runs (six) and walks (four).

The Marauders tagged reliever Jesus Sanchez for four more runs in the third on a Sergio Campana sacrifice fly, a two-run double by Hudson Head, and a run-scoring ground-rule double by Siani.

Bowen knocked his team-leading seventh home run of the season-second-most in the league-to lead off the fourth and added an RBI-single in the fifth.

Bradenton capped its scoring with another four-run romp in the sixth, as Maikol Escotto drew a bases-loaded walk, Sabol lined a two-run single, and Wilson laced his second RBI-single of the game.

Luis Ortiz (1-2) earned the win for the Marauders, pitching a season-high five innings and holding Jupiter scoreless after the second. Ryan Troutman retired nine of the 10 batters he faced in relief from the sixth inning through the eighth, and Oliver Mateo finished the game by striking out the side in order in the ninth.

The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Santiago Florez is scheduled to pitch for the Marauders against RHP Chris Mokma for Jupiter.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.