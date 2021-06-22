New Marauders Homestand Begins Today

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, begin their next homestand today at 11 a.m. against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

In addition to Wednesday's Bark in the Bark and Thirsty Thursday, the following will take place at LECOM Park this weekend:

HAPPY HOUR FRIDAY (FRIDAY, JUNE 25) -- For fans 21 and over, Happy Hour drink specials are available from 5 to 6 p.m.

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT (SATURDAY, JUNE 26) -- In-game and postgame testimonials from Marauders players and coaches will be featured on the LECOM Park video board. Fans can also enjoy face painting, a balloon artist, and a juggler on the fan plaza.

Tickets for each game on the homestand, as well as for all remaining Marauders home games, are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office. Individual tickets start as low as $7 each, and a variety of ticket packages are available.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

