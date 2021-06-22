Mets, Blue Jays Postponed on Tuesday
June 22, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays at Clover Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions after heavy rained move through the area.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 will begin at 12 p.m. There will be a 30 minute break before the start of game 2. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...
Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 22, 2021
- Mets, Blue Jays Postponed on Tuesday - St. Lucie Mets
- Marauders Trounce Hammerheads, 15-2 - Bradenton Marauders
- Dunedin Blue Jays Naswell Paulino Named Southeast League Pitcher of the Week - Dunedin Blue Jays
- New Marauders Homestand Begins Today - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.