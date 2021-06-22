Mets, Blue Jays Postponed on Tuesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays at Clover Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions after heavy rained move through the area.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Game 1 will begin at 12 p.m. There will be a 30 minute break before the start of game 2. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season.

