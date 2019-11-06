Ducks to Host Scout Sleepover Night July 17

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have announced the club will host its first-ever Scout Sleepover Night at Bethpage Ballpark on Friday, July 17. Scout troops will have the opportunity to watch the Ducks face the York Revolution at 6:35 p.m. and then camp out overnight on the playing field.

"We are excited to debut this brand-new experience during the 2020 season," said Ducks Vice President of Sales and Operations John Wolff. "This will be a unique opportunity that scouts and scout leaders won't want to miss out on, so be sure to reserve tickets early."

Scout Sleepover Night tickets are $25 each and include the following:

- Ticket to the Ducks July 17 game against the York Revolution

- Opportunity to camp out with fellow scouts in the outfield following the game

- Movie played on DuckVision videoboard during sleepover

- Bag of popcorn and bottle of water

- A commemorative Ducks Scout Sleepover patch

The sleepover is available exclusively for scout leaders, scouts, and one parent or guardian per scout if the scout guideline requires. However, families and friends of scouts may purchase tickets with their troop to attend the game only at a discounted rate of $11. Scout troops must reserve a minimum of 25 tickets to take part in Scout Sleepover Night, and the promotion is limited to the first 500 scouts and leaders to reserve their outing. Troops will be required to depart the ballpark prior to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. Any additional pertinent information will be announced at a later date.

Those wishing to reserve Scout Sleepover Night tickets should call the Ducks group sales department at (631) 940-3825 beginning Tuesday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. No walk-in reservations will be accepted that day. Troops are likely to reserve this experience early, so be sure to call promptly at 10:00 a.m. for the best chance to secure your outing.

For more information regarding Scout Sleepover Night, or other Ducks group ticket opportunities, please call (631) 940-3825 or email the group sales department at tickets@liducks.com.

