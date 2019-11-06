Atlantic League Completes Bees Player Dispersal Draft

(Lancaster, Pa., Nov. 6, 2019) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today held a Player Dispersal Draft for ALPB clubs to obtain the 2020 Atlantic League negotiating rights to players whose ALPB rights were controlled by the New Britain Bees.

The Dispersal Draft began shortly after 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday following opening remarks from League President Rick White. Draft order was based on 2019 overall regular season won-loss record.

The draft consisted of three rounds, with additional picks following the first three optional. Results were reported live via the Atlantic League's Twitter account (@AtlanticLg) and are as follows:

TEAM PLAYER POSITION

Lancaster Barnstormers Alejandro De Aza Outfielder

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Jonathan Galvez Infielder

Somerset Patriots Jason Rogers Infielder

Sugar Land Skeeters Alexi Amarista Infielder

High Point Rockers Logan Moore Catcher

York Revolution Jim Fuller Left-Handed Pitcher

Long Island Ducks David Roseboom Left-Handed Pitcher

Lancaster Barnstormers Anthony Marzi Left-Handed Pitcher

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Bijan Rademacher Outfielder

Somerset Patriots Jose Rosario Right-Handed Pitcher

Sugar Land Skeeters Taylor Motter Infielder

High Point Rockers Darren Ford Outfielder

York Revolution Brandon Fry Left-Handed Pitcher

Long Island Ducks Ryan Jackson Infielder

Lancaster Barnstormers Jovan Rosa Infielder

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Zach Collier Outfielder

Somerset Patriots Christian Friedrich Left-Handed Pitcher

Sugar Land Skeeters Giovanni Soto Left-Handed Pitcher

High Point Rockers Mike Carp Infielder

York Revolution Michael Johnson Left-Handed Pitcher

Long Island Ducks Akeel Morris Right-Handed Pitcher

Somerset Patriots Devin Burke Right-Handed Pitcher

Sugar Land Skeeters Brady Dragmire Right-Handed Pitcher

Long Island Ducks Rando Moreno Infielder

The following undrafted players will now become free agents (listed alphabetically):

PLAYER POSITION

Jed Bradley Left-Handed Pitcher

Tyler Danish Right-Handed Pitcher

Wander Franco Infielder

Sam Gervacio Right-Handed Pitcher

Jared James Outfielder

Rainy Lara Right-Handed Pitcher

Ozzie Martinez Infielder

Brian Mayer Catcher

Carlos Ramirez Right-Handed Pitcher

Chris Reed Left-Handed Pitcher

Cory Riordan Right-Handed Pitcher

Zach Stewart Right-Handed Pitcher

