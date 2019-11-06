Atlantic League Completes Bees Player Dispersal Draft
November 6, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release
(Lancaster, Pa., Nov. 6, 2019) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today held a Player Dispersal Draft for ALPB clubs to obtain the 2020 Atlantic League negotiating rights to players whose ALPB rights were controlled by the New Britain Bees.
The Dispersal Draft began shortly after 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday following opening remarks from League President Rick White. Draft order was based on 2019 overall regular season won-loss record.
The draft consisted of three rounds, with additional picks following the first three optional. Results were reported live via the Atlantic League's Twitter account (@AtlanticLg) and are as follows:
TEAM PLAYER POSITION
Lancaster Barnstormers Alejandro De Aza Outfielder
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Jonathan Galvez Infielder
Somerset Patriots Jason Rogers Infielder
Sugar Land Skeeters Alexi Amarista Infielder
High Point Rockers Logan Moore Catcher
York Revolution Jim Fuller Left-Handed Pitcher
Long Island Ducks David Roseboom Left-Handed Pitcher
Lancaster Barnstormers Anthony Marzi Left-Handed Pitcher
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Bijan Rademacher Outfielder
Somerset Patriots Jose Rosario Right-Handed Pitcher
Sugar Land Skeeters Taylor Motter Infielder
High Point Rockers Darren Ford Outfielder
York Revolution Brandon Fry Left-Handed Pitcher
Long Island Ducks Ryan Jackson Infielder
Lancaster Barnstormers Jovan Rosa Infielder
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Zach Collier Outfielder
Somerset Patriots Christian Friedrich Left-Handed Pitcher
Sugar Land Skeeters Giovanni Soto Left-Handed Pitcher
High Point Rockers Mike Carp Infielder
York Revolution Michael Johnson Left-Handed Pitcher
Long Island Ducks Akeel Morris Right-Handed Pitcher
Somerset Patriots Devin Burke Right-Handed Pitcher
Sugar Land Skeeters Brady Dragmire Right-Handed Pitcher
Long Island Ducks Rando Moreno Infielder
The following undrafted players will now become free agents (listed alphabetically):
PLAYER POSITION
Jed Bradley Left-Handed Pitcher
Tyler Danish Right-Handed Pitcher
Wander Franco Infielder
Sam Gervacio Right-Handed Pitcher
Jared James Outfielder
Rainy Lara Right-Handed Pitcher
Ozzie Martinez Infielder
Brian Mayer Catcher
Carlos Ramirez Right-Handed Pitcher
Chris Reed Left-Handed Pitcher
Cory Riordan Right-Handed Pitcher
Zach Stewart Right-Handed Pitcher
