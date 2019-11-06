Blue Crabs Draft Trio of Bats in Bees Dispersal Draft

Waldorf, MD - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has concluded the 2019 New Britain Bees Dispersal Draft. All teams in the Atlantic League participated in the drafting of the rights to the members of the 2019 New Britain Bees roster. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs drafted Jonathan Galvez in the first round, selected Bijan Rademacher in the second round, and Zach Collier in the third round.

Galvez, fresh off of his fifth season in the Atlantic League is a force to be reckoned with offensively. In 2019 he finished fourth in the Atlantic League in batting average at a .305 clip while hitting 17 home runs and over 40 extra-base hits. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic native began his professional career in the San Diego Padres farm system and would reach as high as the Triple-A level for nearly two full seasons. The middle infielder hit .278 and .280 respectively at the AAA level before spending part of the 2015 season with various affiliates of the New York Mets.

Bijan Rademacher, the Blue Crabs second round draft pick and the tenth overall pick was a huge grab for Stan Cliburn. The outfielder proved his worth for the Bees in 2019 by posting a stellar .289 batting average and an eye-popping .410 on-base percentage. This past season was his first in the Atlantic League, as Bijan spent his first seven seasons of baseball in the Chicago Cubs system. The left-hander was an elite hitter in the Cubs organization, hitting a combined .272 over three years with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs including a .294 batting average in the 2017 season.

Zach Collier, an outfielder, was the Blue Crabs third and final selection in the Bees Dispersal Draft. Collier joined the New Britain Bees in mid-July after beginning the season in the Washington Nationals farm system, reaching as high as the Double-A Harrisburg Senators. His arrival with the Bees marked his second Atlantic League stint after spending the 2015 season with the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Crustacean Nation, raise a claw to your newest Blue Crabs!

