Ducks Sweep Rockers to Earn Record Fourth Consecutive Division Title

September 27, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the High Point Rockers 3-2 on Thursday night at Bethpage Ballpark in Game Three of the Liberty Division Championship Series. Long Island sweeps the best-of-five series three games to none and is the 2019 Liberty Division champions.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that the Ducks have won the Liberty Division Championship, which is a new Atlantic League record. Long Island previously made it three straight seasons from 2011-2013, while the Somerset Patriots accomplished the feat twice (1999-2011, 2007-2009). The Ducks have now reached the Atlantic League Championship Series in seven of the past nine seasons. The franchise has now earned eight Division Championships in team history.

Hector Sanchez gave the Ducks an early 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run single to center field in the first inning off Rockers starter Joe Van Meter. High Point closed to within 2-1 in the fifth on an RBI groundout to shortstop by Tyler Ladendorf off Ducks starter Seth Simmons.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth when Steve Lombardozzi lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring D'Arby Myers, to make it a 3-1 ballgame. Quincy Latimore hit a solo homer to left field in the ninth, trimming the lead to 3-2, but that was as close as the Rockers would come.

Simmons (1-0) earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out nine. Van Meter (0-1) took the loss, conceding three runs on seven hits over seven and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts. Cody Mincey collected his second save despite allowing a run on a hit in the ninth with one strikeout.

L.J. Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with two hits and a run.

The Ducks now advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series where they will face either the Sugar Land Skeeters or the York Revolution. Long Island will host Games One and Two of the series on Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2, respectively. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders), for both games. The series will then shift to Texas or Pennsylvania for Games Three, Four (if necessary) and Five (if necessary).

Tickets to both games, and all Ducks home postseason games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.