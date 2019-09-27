Revs Drop Game Three to Skeeters, Face Must-Win on Saturday Night

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution dropped Game Three of the Freedom Division Championship Series, 9-1 to the Sugar Land Skeeters on Friday night in front of 4,531 fans at PeoplesBank Park. Now trailing the best-of-five series two games to one, the Revs face a must-win scenario when they host Game Four on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

Duke von Schamann took the ball for Game Three of the Divisional Series and worked out of trouble in the first. Wynton Bernard and Anthony Giansanti singled and were advanced to third and second, respectively, on a ground out but von Schamann struck out Denis Phipps and induced a weak ground out from Albert Cordero to record the scoreless frame.

The Revs offense got on the board early against Sugar land starter Troy Scribner. Telvin Nash lined a two-out double to right-center and Isaias Tejeda followed with an RBI double down the left field line to give York a 1-0 advantage.

The York lead did not last long, as Jason Martinson drove a solo home run to left-center in the top of the second to tie the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless bottom of the second, the Skeeters added five runs in the top of the third inning courtesy of a pair of RBI singles from Giansanti and Javier Betancourt and a trio of RBI doubles from Zach Borenstein, Phipps, and Martinson, giving Sugar Land a 6-1 lead after three innings of play.

The Skeeters scored for the fourth consecutive inning in the top of the fourth when Phipps lined a two-run home run to left center field, driving the score to 8-1.

Austin Steinfort was a bright spot for York out of the bullpen. The right hander entered the game in the top of the fifth and worked perfect ball in his first three innings. After Steinfort retired a franchise postseason record 10 straight batters, Sugar Land added a run on a Bernard sacrifice fly, pushing the lead to 9-1 in the top of the eighth.

Rob Carson worked a scoreless ninth, but York was unable to get anything going offensively after the first inning, falling 9-1 as Sugar Land took the 2-1 series lead.

Sugar Land starter Troy Scribner earned the win, limiting York to just one run on five hits over his seven innings of work, striking out 10 batters and walking just two.

York righty Jake Welch (0-0, 6.88) is scheduled to start Game Four on Saturday night opposite Sugar Land right-hander Chase De Jong (4-4, 5.56) at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

