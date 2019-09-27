Rockers Fall to Ducks, Drops Liberty Division Championship Series

September 27, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





High Point, NC - The High Point Rockers traveled to Bethpage Ballpark in New York for Game Three of the Liberty Division Championship Series. Facing possible elimination, the Rockers were looking for a win to extend their season. That wasn't the case, as the Rockers fell to the Ducks 3-2.

In the bottom of the first inning, Hector Sanchez singled on a line drive allowing Lew Ford and L.J. Mazzilli to score. In the top of the fifth inning, Tyler Ladendorf grounded out, bringing in Michael Russell.

Steve Lombardozzi hit a sac fly to right field, bringing in D'Arby Myers to give the Ducks a 3-1 lead. In the top of the ninth inning, Quincy Latimore hit a home run to shrink the lead to just one run.

Unfortunately, the Rockers couldn't rally and fell short of the comeback. The Ducks won the game and the series, advancing to the Atlantic League Championship game, as the Rockers season comes to an end.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.