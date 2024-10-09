Ducks Reassign Pair of Forwards, Goaltender Via Gulls

October 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

October 9, 2024

DUCKS REASSIGN PAIR OF FORWARDS, GOALTENDER VIA GULLS

The Anaheim Ducks (NHL) have reassigned forwards Jaxsen Wiebe and Sasha Pastujov and goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa (ECHL) from the San Diego Gulls (AHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the reassignment of forwards Sasha Pastujov and Jaxsen Wiebe by Anaheim (NHL) to Tulsa (ECHL) from San Diego (AHL). The Oilers also receive goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets from the Ducks via the Gulls.

Pastujov, 21, is in year two of his ELC with Anaheim, having been selected by the Ducks in the third round, 66th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. As a rookie, Pastujov notched 23 points (10g, 13a) in 46 games with San Diego.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'0, 187 lbs. forward compiled 174 points (75g, 99a) in 125 OHL games with Sarnia and Guelph, earning OHL Second-All Star Team honors in 2022-23. The Bradenton, Florida native played with the USA National Team Development Program before his OHL career, accumulating 115 points (44g, 71a) and 103 PIM in 90 games. Pastujov has represented the USA at U17, U18 and U20 levels.

Sasha's brother Nick captained Mountain Division rivals Kansas City in 2022-23 and currently plays overseas with EC-KAC. His brother Michael played with the Iowa Heartlanders in 2022-23.

Wiebe, 22, played 11 regular season games with Tulsa last season, recording six points (4g,2a) and 13 PIM as an Oiler. Additionally, the 6'1, 210 lbs. power forward tallied five points (4g, 1a) and 24 PIM in 24 games with San Diego last season.

A native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Wiebe won a WHL title with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2021-22 and finished his WHL career with 95 points (33g, 62a) and 299 PIM in 169 regular season games.

Buteyets, 22, enters his first season of professional hockey in North America after the Ducks inked the 2022 sixth-round selection to an ELC. The 6'4, 185 lbs. netminder appeared 35 times with Chelmet Chelyabinsk in the VHL (Russia 2) last season, posting a 2.57 GAA, a .913 save percentage and 16-18-0 record in the process. The Chelyabinsk, Russia native also played in 35 games for Chelmet in 2022-23, earning three shutouts, a .933 save percentage and a 2.11 GAA while going 18-12-4.

Tulsa now harbors six players from its affiliates and one NHL-contracted player from outside the affiliation tree.

Forwards: Ruslan Gazizov (SD), Jaxsen Wiebe (ANA), Sasha Pastujov (ANA)

Defenseman: Anthony Costantini (SD), Andrew Lucas (SD)

Goaltenders: Vyacheslav B u teyets (ANA), Talyn Boyko (NYR)

The Oilers battle the Wichita Thunder in a preseason contest on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m. at the WeStreet Ice Center.

Tulsa opens the 2024-25 regular season at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

