ECHL Transactions - October 9

October 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday October 9, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Fort Wayne:

Max Johnson, F

Kalamazoo:

Dylan Myskiw, G

Cameron Buhl, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Jason Brancheau, F

Chase Pletzke, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Anson Thornton, G assigned by Tucson 10/9

Add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Tucson 10/9

Cincinnati:

Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland 10/9

Fort Wayne:

Add Adam Conkling, G signed professional tryout agreement 10/9

Add Darren Brady, D assigned by Bakersfield 10/9

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned by Bakersfield 10/9

Add Connor Ungar, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton 10/9

Indy:

Add Matus Spodniak, F assigned by Rockford 10/9

Add Ben Gaudreau, G assigned by Rockford 10/9

Maine:

Add Ryan Bischel, G assigned by Providence 10/7

Norfolk:

Add Sean Montgomery, F added to training camp roster 10/9

Add Josh McDougall, D added to training camp roster 10/9

Add Carson Musser, D added to training camp roster 10/9

Orlando:

Add Spencer Kersten, F added to training camp roster 10/9

Add Kelly Bent, F added to training camp roster 10/9

Add Michael Simpson, G assigned by Belleville 10/9

Add Ara Nazarian, F assigned by Syracuse 10/9

South Carolina:

Add Garin Bjorklund, G assigned from Hershey by Washington 10/8

Wheeling:

Add Logan Pietila, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre 10/9

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.