Charles Martin, Matt Radomsky Added to Rush from Calgary Wranglers

October 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Charles Martin and goaltender Matt Radomsky have been assigned to the club from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Both Martin and Radomsky are scheduled to join the Rush's training camp this week ahead of its Saturday intrasquad scrimmage. 2024 Rapid City Rush Training Camp is presented by Shipwreck's Bar & Grill.

Martin, 26, has played 61 games for the Rush over the last two seasons, his only professional team to date. The Rush's top-scoring defenseman last year, Martin recorded 24 points in 42 games.

The native of Blainville, Quebec came to the Rush after a four-year collegiate career at Division III Wisconsin-Superior, where he led all Yellow Jackets defensemen in scoring his senior year.

Radomsky, 25, played more games than any other Rush goaltender last season. In 41 appearances, the 6-foot-2 Radomsky won 16 games and played to a 3.91 goals against average. Additionally, he was recalled by the Calgary Wranglers at the conclusion of the Rush season.

The Winnipeg native competed collegiately in the United States with Holy Cross before transferring to Alaska-Fairbanks for his final year.

2024 Rapid City Rush Training Camp, presented by Shipwrecks Bar & Grill, continues through Thursday, October 17th. Check out the team's intrasquad scrimmage, free and open to the public, on Saturday, October 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Lock in your season tickets or mini plans today and get access to the Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Launch Party on Tuesday, October 15th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.