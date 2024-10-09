Utah Hockey Club Assigns Top-Three Forward to Allen

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), announced today that Utah has assigned forward Kyle Crnkovic to the Americans from AHL Tucson.

Kyle Crnkovic joins the Americans after playing six games last season with the San Diego Gulls (AHL), and 60 games in the Mountain Division with the Tulsa Oilers, where he posted 54 points (20 goals and 34 assists).

The Chestermere, Alberta native went to American Hockey League camp earlier this month with Tucson Roadrunners, before being assigned to the Americans.

Prior to his time in the ECHL and AHL, he played several seasons in the Western Hockey League, with the majority of his time in Saskatoon.

He will begin his second full season of professional hockey this season joining a growing Americans roster. Crnkovic is a top-three forward, and will face his former team the Tulsa Oilers on opening day when the Americans travel to Oklahoma for a 10:30 AM game against the Oilers.

Home-opening weekend is on Friday and Saturday, October 25th & 26th when the Americans welcome the Kansas City Mavericks to North Texas for a two-game weekend series. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets!

The Americans play their lone preseason game this Friday night at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills. Game time is 7:00 PM.

