Ducks Launch Three Homers But Revs Rally Late

September 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series at PeoplesBank Park.

L.J. Mazzilli put the Ducks ahead in the first inning with a two-out solo home run to left field in the first inning off Revolution starter Jake Welch. David Washington's solo homer and Daniel Fields' two-run shot, both also over the Arch Nemesis in left, extended Long Island's lead to 4-0 in the second inning. Steve Lombardozzi drew a bases loaded walk in the fourth inning to increase the Ducks advantage to five.

York began their comeback with three-runs in the sixth inning off Ducks reliever Brandon Beachy. A wild pitch that plated Alvaro Rondon, a bases loaded walk to Isaias Tejeda and a sacrifice fly to left field from Henry Castillo did the damage. Deibinson Romero's sac fly to left in the seventh gave the Ducks a 6-3 lead, but the Revolution got the run back in the bottom of the frame on a wild pitch that scored Zach Sullivan.

Castillo tied the game at six in the eighth inning with a two-run home run to right. It stayed that way until the bottom of the 10th when Melky Mesa won the game with an RBI single through the left side.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Seth Simmons threw five scoreless innings for the Ducks, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Welch lasted six innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Victor Capellan (1-0) collected the win after recording the final out of the 10th inning. Rob Rogers (2-3) suffered the loss, surrendering the winning run on one hit and two walks over one inning of relief.

Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI and two runs. Washington and Hector Sanchez each chipped in with a pair of hits.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their four-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs (3-3, 2.58) toes the rubber for the Ducks against a Revolution starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 20, to open a three-game set against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Main Street Meats. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

