Timely Hitting Lifts Bees To Big Victory Over Rockers

September 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (34-31, 69-66) defeated the High Point Rockers (31-34, 72-63) 8-3 at New Britain Stadium on Tuesday evening in the opener of a three-game midweek series between Liberty Division foes.

New Britain starting pitcher Akeel Morris (7-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits in five and one-third innings pitched, walking six and striking out five. High Point starting pitcher Edwin Carl (5-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits (one home run) across five innings of work, walking five while striking out one.

Down 2-0 in the bottom half of the fourth inning, New Britain took the lead 3-2 with one big swing of the bat as Logan Moore launched a go-ahead three-run home run to the opposite-field in left for his 15th big fly of the season and second in the last three contests. In 54 games played since the All-Star Break, Moore has now collected 12 home runs and 37 runs batted in. After the fans stretched in the last of the seventh, the boys from the Hardware City sent ten batters to the plate and scored four more times to open up a commanding 8-2 advantage, highlighted by an RBI single produced from Jason Rogers (his 90th rib-eye steak of the campaign), an Ozzie Martinez hit by pitch with the bases loaded, a run-scoring base knock courtesy of Rando Moreno (.352 September batting average with nine driven home in 17 games played), and a free pass to Darren Ford with the bags juiced. The bullpen quartet of Sammy Gervacio, Brady Dragmire, Dakota Smith, and Chris Reed protected the lead for Morris as they combined to allow just one run on three and two-thirds innings on the bump, striking out three in the process while the offense scored eight or more runs in a ballgame for the 27th time in 2019 (24-3 record) and also notched ten or more hits in a matchup for the 47th time as New Britain improved to 14-7 in games played on a Tuesday. Ryan Jackson, Jonathan Galvez, and Zach Collier led the way with two hits apiece.

The Bees continue their series with the High Point Rockers at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday, September 18th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be a Kids Meal Deal Wednesday in the Hardware City! Bring the kids to the ballpark where they can enjoy some great baseball and a classic ball park frank as kids 12 and under can enjoy a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda or water for just FOUR DOLLARS!

