Blue Crabs Drop Second to Last Home Game of the Season

September 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - It has been a defensive controlled homestand, and the narrative didn't change on Wednesday evening. The Blue Crabs and the Lancaster Barnstormers combined for three runs in the first two innings, and there was no score after that. The Barnstormers were propelled by a K.C. Hobson homer in the second inning to win a 2-1 nail biter.

The scoring began in a manner that could only apply in the Atlantic League. Kent Blackstone stole first base thanks to the Atlantic League/Major League Baseball rule changes and partnership. The speedy Blackstone also stole second base and would later score on a Jon Griffin sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the second Kevin McGovern continued an impressive resume in his time with the Blue Crabs. The only blip on his radar was a two run homer from K.C. Hobson. The southpaw tossed five innings while striking out ten batters.

It was yet another strikeout heavy game contest as the pitching combined to fan 24 batters. Through the first nine games of the homestand the Crabs have put together two streaks of 22 or more innings without an earned run and hold a 1.33 ERA collectively.

The bats didn't catch up with the arms this evening despite a Tony Thomas dropped third strike and Cory Vaughn stealing first base in the bottom of the ninth as the Stormers snapped a Blue Crabs three game win streak in a 2-1 final score.

Tomorrow is the Blue Crabs final home game of the season! Don't miss out on a with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Lancaster Barnstormers!

Catch all Blue Crabs home games on the Blue Crabs Broadcast Network, live streamed on YouTube (@SOMDBlueCrabs) Facebook (@SOMDBlueCrabs) and Twitter (@BlueCrabs).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.