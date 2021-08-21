Ducks Down Crabs 6-3

(Waldorf, MD) After snapping the Blue Crabs six game win streak in Friday's series opener, the Long Island Ducks defeated the Blue Crabs once more on Saturday. A tight game throughout tilted in Long Island's favor late as the Ducks won by a score of 6-3.

Southern Maryland's starting pitcher, Misael Siverio (L, 0-4) was tremendous in his second start as a Blue Crab. The Cuba native set down the first eight Ducks batters that he faced, including six strikeouts. With two away in the third, the Ducks singled before an error set the stage for a pair of unearned runs to score.

The Crabs struck right back however, plating two of their own in the bottom of the third. The scoring began with a David Harris RBI single, and the tally evened when Alex Crosby drove in another run.

In the top of the fifth inning in a 2-2 ballgame, Siverio allowed his first earned run of the evening. After a chain of singles, Johnni Turbo drove in a run to put Long Island in the lead. In Siverio's final inning of work, the seventh, he'd allow another run to come around to hand the Ducks a 4-2 advantage.

The Ducks plated another pair in the eighth to take the wind out of the sails of a Blue Crabs team playing in front of 4,235 screaming fans. The Ducks took game two by a score of 6-3, and Southern Maryland will look to dodge the series sweep on Sunday with Daryl Thompson on the mound.

