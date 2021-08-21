Downs Delivers as Ducks Top Blue Crabs

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6-3 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Johnni Turbo scored from first on a throwing error and Steve Lombardozzi followed with an RBI single to center field. The Blue Crabs answered right back in the home half of the third on two-out RBI singles from David Harris and Alex Crosby off Ducks starter Darin Downs.

Turbo restored Long Island's lead in the third with an RBI single to left off Blue Crabs starter Misael Siverio. It stayed that way until the seventh when Vladimir Frias plated Ty Kelly with an RBI groundout to first, making it a 4-2 game. Two more runs came across in the eighth on Ramon Flores' RBI single and Sal Giardina's RBI double, both with two outs.

Southern Maryland closed to within 6-3 in the eighth on Joe DeLuca's double play ball that scored Crosby. However, they would get no closer.

Downs (2-4) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out six. Siverio (0-4) suffered the loss, conceding four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over seven innings with seven strikeouts. Danny Barnes picked up his fifth save with a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Flores, Kelly and Turbo each had two hits to lead the Flock. Flores and Turbo each had an RBI and a run while Kelly scored twice.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. from Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Vin Mazzaro (1-4, 8.18) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (8-2, 3.43).

