Lexington Edges Rockers to End Winning Streak

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers had their franchise record eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday as the Lexington Legends squeezed out a 7-6 win in Lexington.

The Rockers trailed 7-2 after three innings but fought their way back into contention, using home runs from Jerry Downs and Randy Norris to pull to within one.

Trailing 7-6 in the ninth, Jay Gonzalez led off with a single into the hole at shortstop. But the Rockers were unable to get him across the plate.

High Point scored in the top of the first as Johnny Field led off the game with a double, moved to third on a single by Mike Martinez and scored when Lexington starter Davis Feldman tried to pick off Martinez at first and threw the ball into the outfield.

The Legends came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead as Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer.

The Rockers added a run in the second when Martinez picked up an RBI and tied the game at 2-2.

Lexington exploded for five runs in the third to take a 7-2 lead. Michael Choice hit a two-run homer and Roberto Baldoquin added a solo homer to highlight the Lexington attack.

The Rockers started to nibble back at the Legends lead. Downs blasted a home run with Field aboard to cut the deficit to 7-4. Norris hit a solo homer in the fifth, his first homer as a Rocker, to make it a 7-5 game. And in the seventh, Norris reached on a fielder's choice and would come around to score on a double by Jared Mitchell to make it a one-run game.

Hensley (5-7) went six innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out four. Jeremy Jeffres (1-1) was credited with the win with one inning of scoreless relief. Austin Adams picked up his second save.

Downs, Mitchell and Giovanny Alfonzo each finished the game with two hits while Norris picked up a season-high three hits.

High Point and Lexington will play the final game of the three-game series on Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m. at Lexington Legends Ballpark.

