Ducks Crush Patriots to Take a 2-0 Liberty Division Championship Series Lead

September 20, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Central Islip, NY - The Long Island Ducks (2-0) defeated the Somerset Patriots (0-2) 11-1 in Game 2 of the Liberty Division Championship Series at Bethpage Ballpark on Thursday evening to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five playoff series.

The Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single by Jordany Valdespin and a two-run single by Daniel Fields.

Long Island opened up the game with a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by David Washington (1).

Somerset got on the board with a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning on a Mike Fransoso RBI single that made it an 8-1 ballgame.

David Washington answered for the Ducks in the bottom of the frame with his second three-run homer (2) of the game.

Jake Fisher (1-0) picked up the win, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings pitched. Stephen Perakslis (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing eight runs on 11 hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue at home with Game 3 of the Liberty Division Championship Series on Friday, September 21st at 7:05 pm. The game at TD Bank Ballpark will feature a Post Game Fireworks Show. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.