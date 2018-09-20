Offensive Explosion Gives Long Island 2-0 Series Lead

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Somerset Patriots 11-1 on Thursday night in Game Two of the Liberty Division Championship Series at Bethpage Ballpark. Long Island now leads the best-of-five series two games to none.

For the second night in a row, the Ducks put together a three-run third inning to take the lead. An RBI single to right field by Jordany Valdespin and a two-run to right by Daniel Fields highlighted the inning. A five-run fifth for the Flock off Patriots starter Stephen Perakslis extended the lead to eight. A sac fly off the bat of Valdespin, an RBI infield single by Lew Ford and a three-run home run to left by David Washington did the damage.

Somerset closed to within 8-1 in the seventh on an RBI single by Mike Fransoso. However, Ducks starter Jake Fisher escaped the jam, stranding two men on base. Washington responded with a three-run homer to right in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach at 11-1.

Fisher (1-0) earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three. Perakslis (0-1) took the loss, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits over four and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts. Carlos Pimentel and Ashur Tolliver each turned in 1-2-3 innings in relief for the Ducks.

Every member of the Flock had at least one hit in the game. Washington led the offense with two hits, six RBIs and two runs scored. Fields added two hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Taylor Ard, Miles Williams and Dan Lyons each had two hits as well.

The Liberty Division Championship Series now shifts to Bridgewater, N.J. for Game Three between the Ducks and Patriots on Friday night. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark. Fans looking to attend the game can purchase tickets by visiting the TD Bank Ballpark ticket office, calling (908) 252-0700. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com

