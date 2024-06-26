Dubuque Adds S4L Jacob Semik as Assistant Coach

DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints have hired former Saints defenseman Jacob Semik as an assistant coach.

The three-year Saint will work with newly-promoted head coach Evan Dixon and assistant coach Alex Kromm on the Saints' bench this season. Over three years playing on the Saints' blue line, Semik skated in 150 games. He logged nine goals and 46 points in that span for Dubuque.

"Jake and I have a long history together, winning a USA Hockey Youth Championship with Honeybaked and with Jake playing in Dubuque after that," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "He's very mature for his age and has an excellent work ethic. I have a lot of confidence that he can make the smooth transition from player to coach."

Semik recently finished his playing career, skating in 55 games for the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season. He played 13 games for Utah to finish the 2022-23 season after completing his collegiate career at Arizona State University.

"I would just like to thank Trevor Edwards and Brad Kwong for the opportunity and for believing in me as a person," Semik said. "I also want to thank Evan Dixon and Alex Kromm for welcoming me with open arms into their coaching staff. Lastly, I would like to thank Kalle Larsson for mentoring me over the years into this role."

With the Sun Devils, Semik patrolled the blue line in 134 games over four seasons. He served as an alternate captain for his last two seasons, just as he did during the 2018-19 season to finish his Fighting Saints playing career.

Dixon joined the Saints' staff in the 2019-20 season, missing Semik as a player by a single season, but the Saints' new head coach is eager to work with a former Saint behind the bench.

"We are really excited to welcome Jake to the Saints' staff," said Dixon. "His recent playing experience, outstanding character and work ethic will be a valuable contribution to our organization. We look forward to having him on board."

"I look forward to returning back to Dubuque to help develop these young players both on and off the ice," Semik added. "I will use my experiences playing to help guide them to reach their potential as hockey players and as people."

