Capitols Add Rider to IPL

June 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Capitols announced on Monday that the team has added forward Max Rider to the team's Initial Protected List(IPL). Rider secured his spot on the IPL after his performance at the team's 2024 Main Camp.

Rider has spent the last two seasons playing for St. Louis Park HS(MN). During the 2023-24 season, the forward registered 19 goals and 47 points in 26 games.

Korodiuk, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, has played with Danbury in the NAHL for parts of the past three seasons. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded 25 points in 60 games, highlighting his steady contribution on the ice.

The Rider add wraps up the additions that followed 2024 Main Camp. The other two additions for the Capitols were defenseman Ivan Korodiuk and goaltender Kyle Ozgun.

