Patrick Oberlin Named Head Equipment Manager of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

June 26, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids Roughriders are excited to announce the hiring of Patrick Oberlin as Head Equipment Manager. Patrick has spent the last two seasons as the Head Equipment Manager for the Corpus Christi Ice Rays of the NAHL. He is also currently serving as the clubhouse assistant for the AA Corpus Christi Hooks MILB team, a position he has held for the past two seasons.

Prior to his time in Corpus Christi, Patrick served as an assistant coach for two seasons in the NA3HL for the Yellowstone Quake and the Austin IceBats, respectively.

Patrick earned a Bachelor of Science in Recreational Studies from Ohio University, where he was also a member of the club hockey team.

"Our entire staff is looking forward to Patrick being an integral part of our team. I am very impressed with his background; he has displayed great versatility and an eagerness to work and perform at the highest level while understanding how he contributes to an elite culture," GM Mark Carlson stated when announcing the hire.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Cedar Rapids Roughriders organization under the guidance of Head Coach & GM Mark Carlson, whose passion for the team, staff, and fans is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to our journey towards a winning season," stated Patrick Oberlin upon his hiring.

Patrick will arrive in Ridertown in time to prepare for the Roughriders' 25th anniversary season.

