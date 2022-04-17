Drive Win by One Run

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive won the series against the Asheville Tourists in a skinny 10-9 win tonight.

The Drive did not pick up their offensive rhythm until the sixth inning, where they scored six runs. Greenville's bullpen also held Asheville scoreless in the last four innings thanks to Yusniel Padron-Artiles, Brendan Cellucci, and Devon Roedahl.

The beginning did not look promising for the Drive. The Tourists scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, and four in the fourth, but the Drive's bats took off after Matthew Lugo singled on a line drive and allowed Tyler McDonough and Nick York to score. The Drive then added two more runs on a homer from Gilberto Jimenez who brought Lugo with him.

The Drive's success at the plate continued in the seventh with Jaxx Groshans scoring on an RBI double from Nick Decker. Decker eventually rounded the bases to home thanks to Cedannae Rafaela.

Joe Davis got a piece of the action in the eighth inning by reaching base on a throwing error that allowed Lugo to score. Groshans homered one to left center field and Davis scored.

The ninth inning was silent, and that's all she wrote in Asheville. The Drive came away 5-1 in the series and are now 6-3 overall.

The Greenville Drive will be back this Tuesday April 19th at home, taking on the Winston-Salem Dash at home. First pitch is at 7:05.

