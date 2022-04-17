Greensboro Holds Winston-Salem to 3 Hits in 6-1 'Hoppers Win

April 17, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a series split against the Winston-Salem Dash with a 6-1 win on Easter Sunday.

Neither team pushed across a run in the opening frame, before Greensboro struck in the second inning.

Henry Davis reached base on an error, then Abrahan Gutierrez knocked him in on an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead.

The 'Hoppers added on in the top of the third.

Jackson Glenn added a run on a long solo home run to the right field concourse. Then, Sammy Siani singled to bring up Matt Gorksi**.** The Greensboro center fielder took ball one, then lifted a high drive into left field that just cleared the wall for a two-run blast.

Jared Jones was the Greensboro starting pitcher, and he was dominant in his second start against the Dash. Jones worked five scoreless frames, allowing just two base hits and striking out eight Dash hitters.

The score stayed put at 4-0 'Hoppers into the eight inning, as both bullpens stifled opposing hitters. Greensboro got two more runs across in the eight though.

Maikol Escotto scorched a double off the center field wall to bring in Gutierrez and Hudson Head.

Winston-Salem got one run back in the bottom of the ninth thanks to an error which allowed DJ Burt to score, but Greensboro prevailed 6-1. Jones earned the win, while Andrew Dalquist took the loss.

The Dash will be in Greenville next week for a six game set.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.