Drive-In Fireworks Return to Werner Park on May 9

PAPILLION - After a sparkling debut in April, Drive-In Fireworks will return to Werner Park on May 9.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are hosting a follow-up event after drawing nearly 5,000 fans to the ballpark on April 18 to witness the first show from their cars in the Werner Park parking lot. Tens of thousands more watched from streets and neighborhoods as the area continued social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Sarpy County Sports Commission and Papillion-La Vista Community Schools will join Hy-Vee, J&M Displays and Star 104.5 in sponsoring the free event, which will again take place with guidelines that put community safety first. Families may watch while remaining in their cars in the parking lots. No concessions or restrooms will be available during the event.

Drive-In Fireworks has been scheduled to provide the area with a few minutes of relief outside of the home during the current pandemic. Additionally, this show will publicly congratulate the graduating seniors from Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South high schools at a time when most events are being canceled.

Parking for Drive-In Fireworks on May 9 is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. with the show set to begin at 9.

"It is our responsibility to be a beacon of light and hope, and we will continue to provide events of value as it relates to the community in which we live and work," Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro said. "It is also special for us to work with our friends with Papillon-La Vista Community Schools to assist in recognizing the district's graduating seniors."

Those attending on May 9 should follow the instructions of the parking attendants upon their arrival at Werner Park. The North Lot and Lots F3-F5 will be open, providing fans the optimal view for the fireworks.

Visitors are to use only the preapproved parking spots, which will be spaced at a distance suggested by local health officials. There should be no carpooling. Only one family should occupy any vehicle at Werner and watching from inside of that vehicle is required. Sitting outside or in the bed of a truck will not be allowed.

The music for Drive-In Fireworks will again be carried live on Star 104.5 FM, giving fans the opportunity to fully enjoy the display from their cars in the parking lot or from a neighborhood located near the ballpark. Those that live in the area are encouraged to enjoy the show with family members safely from the backyard.

The show will be streamed on the Storm Chasers Facebook page for those who prefer to watch from home.

