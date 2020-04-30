Sidetracked: Bringing the Express, and Baseball, to You

The Round Rock Express are excited to debut a new weekly talk show dubbed "Sidetracked" on Facebook Live to help bring baseball commentary to fans at home while the season is temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Fans can tune into a live broadcast of Sidetracked each Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. on the Round Rock Express Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to participate in the program by submitting questions for the guests, some of which will be answered live on air.

Sidetracked is set to run weekly until baseball returns to Central Texas. Guests on the May 5 episode include St. David's Round Rock Medical Center CEO Jeremy Barclay, RS3 Strategic Hospitality Director of Regional Operations Jeremy Zimmerman and Round Rock Express LHP Kent Emanuel.

