Round Rock Express to Donate Weekly Meal Kits to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

April 30, 2020





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are teaming up with RS3 Strategic Hospitality, Nolan Ryan Beef and the Nolan Ryan Foundation to donate weekly meal kits to doctors, nurses and hospital administrators at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center who are fighting the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic on the front lines.

The Express and RS3 Strategic Hospitality previously teamed up to provide family meal kits for purchase by the community through the Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka at Dell Diamond. With the help of Nolan Ryan Beef and the Nolan Ryan Foundation, the program has expanded to include the donation of a minimum of five to ten meal kits per week to healthcare professionals through a partnership with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

"We are proud to be able to assist some of our local heroes fighting the Coronavirus pandemic right here in Round Rock," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Our goal is to grow this program through additional community support so that we can help alleviate some of the stress of grocery shopping and meal preparation for our doctors, nurses and hospital administration staff."

Donations are currently being accepted to help expand the meal kit program to even more frontline heroes. Through the help of the Nolan Ryan Foundation, businesses and individuals can purchase meal kits to be designated for donation to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center personnel when ordering online. Those interested in donating can do so. The Express will work with St. David's to identify healthcare professionals most in need of meal kits each week.

Prepared by RS3 Strategic Hospitality's executive chefs at Dell Diamond, each meal kit comes complete with five unique meals with four servings each as well as several grocery staples, which may include paper towels, toilet paper, milk, bread, butter and more. Cooking and reheating instructions are also included in each kit.

Following the success of the family meal kit initiative in Round Rock, RS3 Strategic Hospitality teamed up with their partners at the Comerica Center in Frisco to offer meal kits to the North Texas community. RS3 Strategic Hospitality and Nolan Ryan Beef are proud to extend the program to include the donation of meal kits to doctors, nurses and staff at Medical City Healthcare in Frisco.

Public donations are also being accepted to assist healthcare heroes in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. More information on the meal kit program at Comerica Center and can be found.

"Like so many of us throughout Texas, Nolan Ryan Beef wanted to give back to our local frontline heroes during this pandemic. We are honored to be able to assist in these donations," Nolan Ryan Beef President and CEO Perry Coughlin said. "We hope that these donations can help ease some of the burdens faced by our healthcare professionals during this difficult time, and we encourage those in Central and North Texas with the means to donate to help us reach even more of these heroes."

Just like in Round Rock, the meal kits in Frisco are prepared by RS3 Strategic Hospitality's executive chefs at Comerica Center and include four servings of five unique meals as well as general groceries. The Comerica Center is home to the practice facility and executive offices for the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars business and hockey operations, as well as a 6,000 seat arena that hosts the Texas Legends (NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks), concerts, family shows, corporate conferences and other sporting events. Dallas Stars staff will work in conjunction with Medical City Healthcare to identify healthcare professionals most in need of meal kits each week.

Led by Nolan, Reid and Reese Ryan and Don, Bret and Brad Sanders, Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment is the parent company of the Round Rock Express, RS3 Strategic Hospitality and Nolan Ryan Foundation as well as RS3 Events & Entertainment and RS3 Turf. For more information about the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family of companies, visit RS3Sports.com.

