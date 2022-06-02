Drillers Open Busy Stretch with Six Games against Naturals

Baseball fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the Tulsa Drillers in action at ONEOK Field over the next few weeks. The Drillers are beginning a stretch where they will play 19 home games in a period of 27 days.

The busy period will begin with a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) that will run from Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12.

It will be the first time this season that the Drillers will play their nearest Texas League rivals. Four of the six games in the series will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the two exceptions being the games on Wednesday, June 8 (12:05 a.m.) and the series finale on Sunday, June 12 (1:05 p.m.).

The series will include one of the top promotional events of the season with Mickey Mantle Night on Saturday, June 11 when the first 2,000 fans to enter with a paid admission will receive rings commemorating The Mick's 1957 MVP season with the New York Yankees. In addition, Mickey's sons, David and Danny Mantle, will be in attendance to meet and visit with fans.

Other promotions in the homestand will include $2 Tuesday on June 7, and Daytime Baseball at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8. June 9 will be a Thirsty Thursday, plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive special Drillers T-Shirts.

June 10 will be another Friday Night Fireworks promotion before the series concludes with Family FUNday Sunday on June 12 where all kids can eat for free and the first 500 kids receive Drillers team posters.

A complete list of promotions for the six dates is below.

The Drillers are 13-11 at ONEOK Field thus far on the season. They will have a chance to improve that record over the next four weeks when they will play over a quarter this season's home games.

Individual tickets for the six games against the Naturals, as well as all games for the rest of the season, are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 7-12 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tuesday, June 7 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX $2 TUESDAY

Get the homestand started right by getting the most bang for your buck with Cox $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson KIA Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $5 off normal prices! Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, sodas and ice cream sandwiches for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. on the concourse behind home plate. It's all made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, Cox, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat

Wednesday, June 8 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open 10:30 a.m. (Union Home Mortgage 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL/SUPER SPLASH DAY

It's your last chance until September to enjoy some weekday baseball presented by RSU-TV, News 102.3 and AM740 KRMG. Come cool off at ONEOK Field as kids can enjoy our FREE water-themed fun with a splash pad, water slide and slip & slide, plus a fire truck splash down! For the adults, there will also be a Corona Hard Seltzer sampling on the third base concourse.

Thursday, June 9 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

My41 THIRSTY THURSDAY

Get an early start to your weekend with Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field! Miller Lite and Coors Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses. In addition, White Claws will be on sale for only $3 each and Blue Moon for just $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands. Thirsty Thursday is presented by Reach Clothing, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

DRILLERS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans, ages 3 & up, who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive Tulsa Drillers T-shirts. The shirts will be available in sizes Youth Large and Adult Medium, XL, XXL and XXXL sizes, while supplies last.

Friday, June 10 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so that means it's time for fireworks at ONEOK Field. Fans can also enjoy a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for just $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each.

MUSCOGEE NATION NIGHT

The Drillers will be wearing special Muscogee Nation jerseys that are based on the award-winning television show Reservation Dogs and show creator and native Tulsan, Sterlin Harjo, will be in attendance to throw out a first pitch and say hello to the fans. Fans can purchase these game-worn autographed jerseys in a silent auction that will take place during the game at the table located next to the Team Store. The auction will begin when the gates open and close at the first pitch of the seventh inning and proceeds will benefit the Muscogee Nation Scholarship Foundation.

Saturday, June 11 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY/MICKEY MANTLE 1957 MVP RING GIVEAWAY

It's our 10th annual tribute to one of Oklahoma's favorite sons and one of baseball's greatest players of all time, Mickey Mantle. The first 2,000 fans to enter with a paid admission through the UHM First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mickey Mantle's 1957 MVP season. In addition, Mickey's sons, David and Danny Mantle, will be in attendance to visit with fans. Finally, fans can also enjoy a Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour from 6-7 p.m. where 20-oz. domestic draft beers can be purchased for $4 each and craft drafts can be purchased for $6 each. Mickey Mantle Night and Rings are courtesy of Central Bank of Oklahoma, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

Sunday, June 12 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude our series against the Naturals with NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday. All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. Rewind eSports will also have an entertainment station next to the team store for fans of all ages to play video games. In addition, kids are invited to run the bases after the game courtesy of Wheels and Thrills.

TEAM POSTER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids who enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a 2022 Tulsa Drillers team poster. The posters and Family FUNday Sunday are made possible by Ferguson KIA, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

PSO BASEBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the PSO Youth Skills Clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills straight from the Drillers, compliments of PSO.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR SERIES

Fans will want to stick around after the Drillers game to watch the third annual High School Senior Series. Seniors from the Tulsa area will get one final opportunity to wear their high school uniforms in this free exhibition game at ONEOK Field.

Texas League Stories from June 2, 2022

