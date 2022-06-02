Ragans Strong, Bats Fall Silent in Loss to Wichita

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders allowed two first-inning runs to the Wichita Wind Surge and that proved to be the difference in a 2-1 defeat on Thursday night from Riverfront Stadium.

In the bottom of the first, the Wind Surge (28-18) plated a pair of runs against RoughRiders (28-18) starter Cole Ragans (4-3), who took the loss. Jair Camargo and Chris Williams both doubled in runs, but Ragans then settled in a finished his night after five innings, ceding just the two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking two.

On the offensive side, Frisco found the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. J.P. Martinez coaxed a one-out walk and came into score on Ezequiel Duran's RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1. Duran finished the night 2-for-4 with his 23rd and 24th doubles of the season, which lead all of professional baseball.

In the top of the ninth, Jonathan Ornelas and Blaine Crim singled to put two on with two outs, but Duran struck out to end the game against Evan Sisk, who earned his first save of the season by firing the last two innings.

Melvi Acosta (1-0) took home the win for Wichita in relief while the Riders received strong bullpen outings from Tim Brennan (two shutout innings) and Nick Starr (one scoreless frame) in the loss.

The RoughRiders and Wind Surge will battle for the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday, June 3rd at 6:15 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium. RHP Zak Kent (0-1, 6.75) goes for Frisco on the mound against RHP Casey Legumina (0-1, 11.81).

Frisco returns to Riders Field on Tuesday, June 14th, to begin a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

