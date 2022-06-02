Cardinals Announce KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to launch the KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee, a groundbreaking program that adds even more value and assurance to your Springfield Cardinals ticket purchase!

For the first time ever, fans with Unused/Unscanned Individual Game Tickets can now redeem those missed game tickets for significant savings on future tickets during the 2022 season. Within 30 days of your missed game, bring your ticket in for your choice of a 50%-Off Individual Game Ticket in the lower seating bowl or a $3 General Admission Ticket (50%-Off deal only applies to full price lower bowl tickets, plus tax).

"We are thrilled to partner with KY3 on this new fan initiative," said Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter. "Both the Cardinals and KY3 strive to provide value to folks throughout the Ozarks. With the KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee, we hope to add a layer of assurance when it comes to ordering Cardinals tickets, so fans know that when life (or the weather) inevitably throws a curveball, they can still get value from their tickets to enjoy Cardinals Baseball when it fits better for them."

Those with digital tickets from a past game can show an email confirmation or call for ticket verification and utilize the new KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee. Any Unused/Unscanned ticket from April or May of 2022 can be redeemed for the KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee discount for a game through June 15th, 2022. Tickets dated June 1 or after will have the full 30 days to redeem.

KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee and RED Access Member Exchange Details:

The newly ticketed game must be within 30 days of the original game date within the same calendar season. Offer cannot be combined with other discounts, sales programs, or previously purchased tickets. Fans may only use the discount for the same number of tickets originally purchased. Certain blackout dates will apply, including but not limited to September 11th, while others may be added at a later date. RED Access Members still have the exclusive Membership benefit of turning in unused tickets for complimentary tickets to any other game during the 2022 regular season. RED Access Members with All-Inclusive tickets must continue to use the pre-exchange option if exchanging for future games in All-Inclusive areas. Any usage of the KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee or Membership Pre or Post Exchange of more than 18 tickets must receive approval from the Springfield Cardinals Front Office. Both the KY3 30 Day Ticket Guarantee and RED Access Membership Exchange benefit are subject to change and/or can be revoked for misuse.

Three Giveaways, Country Music Fireworks, Thirsty Thursday and more this weekend

The Cardinals continue the fun-filled six-game homestand against the Arkansas Travelers with home games every day through Sunday, June 5, featuring:

-Thursday, June 2, 7:05pm - Henry's Towing Cardinals Keychain Giveaway (2,000) and Thirsty Thursday with drink specials for fans 21+ on all adult beverages all game. Gates open at 6:05pm.

-Friday, June 3, 7:05pm - Country Music Fireworks after the game. Gates open at 6:05pm.

-Saturday, June 4, 6:35pm - Central Bank of the Ozarks Heather Performance Trucker Cap Giveaway (2,000). Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Sunday, June 5, 5:35pm - Purina Bark in the Park and St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Bobblehead / Pet Photo Frame Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 4:35pm.

Back for 2022 is the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

Click here to order your tickets right now.

