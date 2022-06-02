Biasi Fires Five Scoreless and Naturals Snap Three-Game Skid with Win over Hooks

June 2, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Left-hander Dante Biasi compiled his best outing of 2022, throwing five innings of one-hit and scoreless baseball, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Biasi struck out four in his fourth start of the year, throwing exactly 80 pitches in his longest outing innings-wise this year. He received continuous run support, handing the ball off to the bullpen with a 5-0 lead.

For the second straight game, Robbie Glendinning played a big role in the run production. He put the Naturals on the board in the first inning with a single, capping a span of three hits in the opening frame. In the third, he bounced into a double play with the bases loaded that brought home a run then singled in Michael Massey with in the fifth as part of a three-run inning.

Parker Bates led off the fifth with a walk, then Maikel Garcia did the same two batters later. Massey singled in Bates, then after Glendinning's single, Seuly Matias and Brhet Bewley both walked, with Bewley's scoring Massey from third base.

After working out of a jam in the sixth, Will Klein was tagged for two runs in the seventh inning, inherited by Walter Pennington. Pennington threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning, then Stephen Woods Jr. pitched a scoreless ninth to finish off the game.

After Corpus Christi scored two runs in the seventh, Northwest Arkansas added three more in the bottom half, taking advantage of a Hooks error, then extending the lead to six runs on a two-run double from Gavin Stupeinski.

Massey offered a 3-for-4 day, while Glendinning collected two hits and each Tucker Bradley, Garcia and Massey scored twice.

The Naturals will try and even the series Friday night, as Star Wars Night returns to Arvest Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. CT and Anthony Veneziano takes the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.