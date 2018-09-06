Drillers Even Series with Shutout

North Little Rock, AR - Three Tulsa Drillers pitchers combined on a four hit shutout as they evened the best-of-five North Division championship series at one game apiece with a 6-0 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night. Ben Holmes was the catalyst on the mound for the Drillers as the lefty starter held the Travs to just one hit over 6.2 innings with four walks and eight strikeouts. Andre Scrubb and Shea Spitzbarth combined to record the final seven outs. Tulsa scored in each of the first three innings as they built an early lead and held off late advances by Arkansas. Keibert Ruiz had three hits for the second straight game for Tulsa while Cael Brockmeyer and Jacob Scavuzzo hit homers.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa scored in the first on the Brockmeyer homer, again in the second on a base hit from Mike Ahmed and then twice in the third inning as they created an early cushion for Holmes.

* Down five, the Travs made a late push by loading the bases with two out in the eighth inning after an error, a single and a walk. Shea Spitzbarth got the Drillers out of it by getting a groundball and preserving the shutout.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Logan Taylor: 2-4

* Trevor Frank: 2 IP, H, BB, 5 K

Up Next

Game three of the series is Friday night in Tulsa with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Right-hander Chris Mazza (1-0, 1.33) makes the start against righty Dustin May (2-2, 3.67). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

Texas League Stories from September 6, 2018

