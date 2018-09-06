RoughRiders Announce 2019 Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, unveiled their 2019 schedule Thursday.

The season begins Thursday, April 4 at Dr Pepper Ballpark with a battle against the Midland RockHounds. The Riders are also home for Father's Day (June 16) and an early Fourth of July celebration (July 3). Amarillo, the newest member of the Texas League, visits Frisco for the first time on May 16.

2019 will also offer plenty of chances to see the Riders play at home on the weekends, with 32 of the 70 home games lined up for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For the full 2019 schedule, click here.

Group hospitality packages are now on sale for 2019, including outings in the world-famous Choctaw Lazy River, luxury suites and the Diamond Deck. Information on season ticket packages will be released soon. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com, call (972) 731-9200 or visit the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.

